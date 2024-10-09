October 9, 2024 at 12:21 am

Walmart Customer Shows That Her Funyuns Bags Are Almost Empty, So She Proves By Opening A New Bag On Camera

Source: TikTok/@tatianaaaatt

Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or watching a movie, eating a bag of chips makes the experience that much nicer.

So the rise of shrinkflation has not gone unnoticed by consumers like TikToker @tatianaaaatt.

“Someone from Frito-Lay, you need to be fired,” she says while recording a video in her kitchen.

“This is closed,” she says, waving a bag of Funyuns in front of the camera.

Then she opens the bag and points the open side to her camera.

We mostly see just silver packaging with a couple of chips in the corner of the bag.

She leans back and grins suspiciously.

“Who was trying to be funny?” It’s a good question.

Was this a prank? A machine error? We don’t know.

The bag is from a box of assorted chips she bought from Walmart — and all of the Funyuns thus far were like this.

“It’s not right,” she says at the end after a long pause.

She tagged the Frito-Lay handle, but there was no apparent response from the company in the comments.

Walmart was not tagged and also did not appear to have responded.

@tatianaaaatt

@Frito-Lay please send me some chips lmaoo cause who work their did that??

♬ original sound – Tatiana 🧜🏼‍♀️

Here is what people are saying.

Chips are so expensive in Canada, too! Even grocery store brands!

Definitely do this. They need to be held accountable.

It can also be used to help track down a murderer. I saw that in a Forensic Files episode.

No, but there are quality controls in place. Maybe they weren’t done.

But why? I’m nocturnal and don’t get this.

Yet another reason to get microwave popcorn! Mmm.

