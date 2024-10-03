Walmart Shopper Covers The Camera At The Self-Checkout While Making His Purchase To See What Employees Would Do

We live in an age of surveillance.

It’s hard to go anywhere without being on video and this is one of the reasons true crime shows have so much material to work with.

So it’s not surprising that Walmart self-checkout records you while you’re putting your items through.

TikToker @themortgageengineer said in overlay text that he “did not expect this” when covering up that camera.

His video has gone viral for what it doesn’t show or say and it may surprise you.

It shows him completing the purchase, then walking out the store with his selfie cam still on him.

We’re in suspense, wondering what will come next.

He seems to have done this for a reason: to show that there are ways to avoid surveillance without getting in trouble, so why not try it?

It is an interesting suggestion, as people are looking for privacy in our very public world.

“Now you know,” says the overlay text at the end of the brief video.

It may be a let down for some folks hoping for an exchange with the police or alarms ringing and lights flashing.

Still, it’s something to think about.

Watch the full video.

Let’s hop over to the comments.

This doesn’t achieve anything, but if it feels good, why not.

I’m pretty sure this person is joking. Anyway, I laughed.

Of course there were dystopian conspiracy theories. Do you have a source?

Good point. It’s not like it hides that you shopped there. So why is it a problem?

But why? Are you concerned the footage could be posted somewhere?

I bet it motivates online shopping.

