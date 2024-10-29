Woman Asked Her Sister To Pay Rent Or Move Out Of Their House, But She Refused Because “They’re Family”

How do you tell your struggling family that you can’t support them anymore?

AITA for asking my sister to contribute financially? My wife (29) and I (26) live by ourselves in a home we own. We both work 38 hours a week, with weekends off, and earn a decent income.

My sister (30), her husband (38), their kids have moved into our place over 1 year ago. They got kicked out of their apartment for not paying rent on time. He was laid off during the pandemic, and hasn’t gone back to work. My sister works part-time at Target. They have two kids (9 and 6).

We were happy to help them out, but my wife and I are starting to get tired of them. We had many arguments about all sorts of things. My BIL doesn’t want to work, and sits around all day doing nothing, except working on his hobbies. My sister watches the kids when she’s done working and they are home from school.

They are also not paying anything to us for living with us. No rent, no utilities and no groceries. Fortunately, we can afford to because we don’t have kids, but we are barely saving anything now. My sister isn’t even close to making enough to support the 4 of them. So, we are heavily supporting them, financially.

We want them to start paying or move out. My sister started complaining to me that we can’t make them move out because they are family. She also doesn’t want to go back to her previous, higher-paying job because BIL doesn’t allow her to do so. AITA?

Family or not, they can’t keep taking advantage of your kindness.

Boundaries are for family, too.

