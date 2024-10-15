Woman Bashes Her Husband For Locking Her Out Of Their House, So He Screams Back At Her And Things Got Really Messy

Sometimes, even the smallest mistakes can be really annoying if they’re made repeatedly.

This woman always gets locked out of their house when her husband forgets to remove his keys from the knob, and she finally had enough.

So, she confronted him about it but he screamed back at her, and things got messy.

Read the full story below.

AITA for shouting at my husband for locking me out of the house? Most days, I get home before my husband. He has a habit of putting his keys in the door when he gets in. Thing is, even if he gets home, and realises I’m not there, he doesn’t bother to remove his keys. And even when unlocked, you still need to use the key to get the door open.

So when I get home, I can’t get the key in to open the door, leaving me stuck there waiting for him to come let me in. Today, I didn’t have to wait too long. But in the past, there’s been a few occasions where he’s been in the middle of doing something, so I stood there with no way to get in, until he finishes and can come open the door.

I’ve told him enough times. If I’m not home, take his keys out of the door. Is that really too much to ask?

So today, it happened again, and I blew up at him. He started shouting back at me how he’s only been home a few minutes, but I just told him “go away, I can’t be bothered with this.” I’m regretting being so blunt with him now, rather than trying to resolve the situation, especially with it being so trivial. But then again, I’ve already asked him enough times not to lock me out. So, AITA?

Seriously, how hard can it be?

There must be more going on than meets the eye.

