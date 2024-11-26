Mechanic Offers Helpful Tips For How People Can Inspect Cars They Intend To Buy. – ‘Make sure your windows go down fully. Pull each seat belt back and forth.’

It’s always a good idea to be thorough when you think about buying a car and, if you happen to be looking for a new ride, you’re going to want to pay attention to this guy’s video.

It comes to us from a mechanic named Dave and he offered TikTok viewers tips about how they can inspect vehicles they’re thinking about purchasing.

Dave’s video showed him sitting in a 2023 Honda Civic.

He told viewers, “You wanna make sure that [all warning lights] are on before you start the car because a lot of times people who are less than honest can remove that bulb because there is a problem, and you’ll never see it illuminate because it’s been removed.”

Dave then advised people to make sure the car’s mirrors are working.

He continued, “Make sure your windows go down fully. Pull each seat belt back and forth, and make sure they retract. If a seatbelt doesn’t retract, that’s a dead giveaway indicator that the airbag [igniter] is blown.”

