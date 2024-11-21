A Neighbor Kept Parking In His Spot, So One Day His Sister Helped Him Teach The Guy A Lesson

When a house or apartment comes with assigned parking spots, it would be rude of someone else to park there without permission.

Park in my spot? You will wait I finish my game First of all, sorry if my English is not perfect. It is not my native language. This happened several years ago. I was more or less 22 years (M) and I still was living in my father’s house. We owned 3 car parkings slots on the building private parking area. Mine was literally in front of the stairs (probably the best one).

We had recently had a new neighbour (M 45), and my father was really happy with him, because he was from great families. In theory he had a great education, and everyone of us liked him. During the day I would go to the university, but sometimes I would come sooner to home to lunch or because I did not have more classes. And I would find this neighbour parking his car in my parking slot… He had is own parking slots, but was not using them because he prefered mine, since it was closer to the building steps? I don’t know…

The first 3 or 4 times this happened, I talked with him and in each situation, he would say he was sorry (very politely), and he would never do it again… But after some days there he was… I asked my father to talk with him, and it was the same… It was always my parking slot, and not my fathers or my sister…

One day, in the middle of the working week, I was arriving home, really mad about something I do not remember (probably university stuff). I got home and there he is on my parking slot once again… For me it was enough!!! So I parked my car behind him, and with that, he couldn’t remove his car before I removed mine… I went directly home and start playing League of Legends non stop…

After some time, guess who rings the door because someone needed to leave immediately and had my car blocking him? My sister opened the door for our neighbour, and when he asks if I can remove my car. My sister said to him I was in a important call with 4 international people and he had to wait for it… (She didn’t lie ) He waited for 48 minutes… 😂😂😂 Never more he parked his car on my parking slot!!!!

