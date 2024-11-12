Neighbor Threw Away This Guy’s Plants, Claiming Them To Be Over Their Property Line. Now It Turns Out That It Was The Neighbor Who Was Overstepping His Bounds

Some people are dumb enough to make things harder for themselves.

This guy’s neighbors were just like that!

They thought they were going to gain some ground by chopping their neighbor’s plants, but they had another think coming.

Find out what happened!

My neighbors wanted to call a professional to mark their property line, my parents agreed This was a long time ago but I remember it clearly. We moved in to a community with tight space in between our house and our neighbors, and we didn’t like them being able to see into our kitchen.

Things got bad!

We put up a bunch of plants, costing thousands but my parents thought it would be worth it. A week later my parents awoke to the plants completely chopped down. My father was furious, and marched down to our neighbors house. He told my father the plants were on his property line, therefor he had total right to take them down.

He was being very mean!

He warned that if anything were to go on his property again, he would report us to the authorities immediately. Later that day my father called the company that put in the plants, and with the warranty we could have them re-planted next week for no charge. We made sure there was no way it was on our neighbors property.

He got what he deserved!

However a few days later we caught him chopping them down at 2am. We called the police upon obstruction of property, and after a chat with my neighbor he decided to call a professional and mark his property line. My father agreed.

They finally got more space!

A few days later I got home to find orange tape in my neighbors yard. Apparently, his fence was 11 feet over our property line! We watched as he took down his fence, completely furious. Within the next month we were enjoying our new space and privacy in our backyard, and my neighbor ended up losing 1/4th of his backyard.

That’s INSANE!

My neighbor ended up having to pay almost 10k for the destruction of our property, and we got to plant our plants again.

Talk about digging your own grave!

It’s sad for the neighbor, but guess they’ll know better next time!

Hopefully they learned their lesson.

