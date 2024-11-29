‘I can also file and receive money for being at risk.’ – Woman Calls Out A Birth Control Company That’s Dealing With A Class-Action Lawsuit

This is pretty scary!

A woman named Marlena took to TikTok and warned viewers about a birth control company that is currently involved in a class-action lawsuit.

The text overlay to Marlena’s video reads, “Finding out the birth control I was on for 2 years (depo shot) is in a class action lawsuit right now for brain tumors but I can also file and receive money for being at risk and having consistent headaches since then.”

Marlena was referring to Depo-Provera, a birth control shot that some women take every three to four months.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Is the brain tumor worth the money guys?”

This is serious stuff!

Make sure and have a chat with your doctor if it applies.

