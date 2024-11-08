Car Dealership Employee Thinks He Knows Why Some People Only Get One Key When They Buy Used Cars

Who’s ready for a skit that’s funny AND informative?

Well, you’re in the right place!

A man named Russ who works at a car dealership posted a video of a skit on TikTok where he educated viewers about why a lot of folks only get one key when they buy used cars.

In the skit, Russ plays a customer and a dealer.

The customer asked the car dealer if he could have the extra key to the used car he bought for $50,000.

The dealer told the customer, “It’s a used car; I only have one.”

The customer responded, “Yeah, but it’s a $50K used car, what do you mean it only comes with one key? It’s not like it’s a $5,000 car out the back and certified! It’s supposed to come with two keys.”

The dealer gave the customer a number of excuses before the customer told him that he’d only be giving him one key from the car he traded in.

The customer said, “I get one key, you get one key. Does that sound fair?”

The customer eventually got the second key…

This might be the best way to bargain for that additional key, folks!

Check out his video.

One key is not enough!

