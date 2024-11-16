Customer Called To Complain About A Employee At The Grocery Store, But They Soon Discovered That The Same Employee Answered The Phone

Sometime rude and impatient customers seem to want to create problems. Luckily, sometimes the employees are able to get revenge.

In today’s story, a woman did exactly that! And what makes this story more interesting is that her manager went along with it!

Find out what happened.

Rude Customer Finds Out I used to work at a grocery store, and I was in the online order department.

Basically, we filled online orders and then loaded them into customers’ cars when they came to pick them up. On this particular day, things were slow. A customer showed up with a rather large order and a complicated payment method. Me and one of my coworkers decided to take it out together to shorten the process.

They divided the tasks pretty fast…

He took out the tablet to process her payment, and I was in charge of loading her order into the car. Now, this woman had a small car, and she wanted the order loaded into the backseat, which had a car seat in there as well, making the order even harder to load in. I did my best to load things so that they wouldn’t fall, but it was a struggle. However, I managed to load it and get the door closed.

This is where it gets interesting!

Keep in mind, the 12 packs of drinks she had ordered were placed on the seat because they were at the bottom of the totes containing her order. I had packed the order in like sardines, and the woman was far too impatient for me to have taken the time to reload the order and put the 12 packs on the car floor. The rest of the groceries had been piled from the car floor up with the soft things on top, so I assumed that they would be safe, as the seat had a backward lean and it was unlikely the drinks would move forward to hit them.

UH OH…

To no one’s surprise, she called our department to complain, and unfortunately for her, I was the one who picked up. This is roughly how the conversation went: Her: Hi, I picked up my order about an hour ago. Two people came out to deliver it, and the boy was fine, but that girl was terrible. She put my drinks on top of the bread and chips and they’re ruined. Me: Oh, I’m sorry about that-

The customer never gave her a chance!

She then proceeds to interrupt me and go on and on about how awful “that girl” was, and how “she” should be fired for being so bad at the job. After about five minutes of this, I see my manager, Lindsey, come into the back room and see me on the phone, clearly annoyed. Stopping, she pointed to the phone and mouthed “what’s wrong?” It was at this point that I had an idea.

Oops!

I cut the woman off and go, “Ma’am, would you like to speak to a manager?” She enthusiastically agrees, and I smile to myself. I just barely pull the phone away from my face and put it slightly down toward my chest, making sure that she can DEFINITELY still hear me. Looking my manager in the face, I very loudly said, “Lindsey, some lady called to complain about me and wants to talk to you.”

She knew what she did!

Silence from the phone. Lindsey comes over and takes the phone, and I stand there as they have a very short conversation before Lindsey hangs up. She turned to me, laughing, and said that she was suddenly extremely polite about what was wrong.

She got away with a sweet warning…

Lindsey asked me to be a little more careful loading groceries in the future and left the backroom smiling and shaking her head. Sometimes I miss that job. It had its funny moments.

That’s a funny one! Sad about the chips and the bread though.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about this one.

That was certainly a funny story!

