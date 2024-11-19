Tiktoker Shows How Somebody Took Her Face And Edited It Into A Video She Didn’t Make. Now She’s Warning About How Easy It Is To Create Deep Fake Videos.

Everyone knows that AI and ‘Deep Fake’ technology is everywhere on the internet, but this video shows just how crazy it is getting.

TikToker @sammci9 made a video and then a company took the video, edited a different face onto her body, and posted it to one of their accounts without permission!

It is scary that this is even possible, the video starts out with this TikToker pointing up to a small picture in the corner of the screen and she says, “That’s me in that video.”

The person in the video looks similar to her, but definitely not the same. She continues, “That’s not my face because they used AI to make a deep fake of me.”

Wow! That is scary, especially because looking at the picture, it doesn’t look edited or fake at all.

Later in the video, she expresses her disgust at this type of practice saying, “It’s very weird. It’s very scary. This is NOT normal.”

It definitely is scary what technology can do these days. Fortunately, she says that once she contacted the company, they took the video down right away.

She wraps up the video saying that she is posting mostly as a warning, explaining, “This is for internet safety, because if this is happening to me, think about what is happening to other videos, especially videos of children.”

That is scary to think about. Maybe there needs to be some laws in place or something.

Make sure to check out the full video below to see exactly what happened.

Lots of people in the comments were also concerned and had things to say, check them out.

This person says this is a reason she doesn’t share her kids online.

Here is a commenter who points out that there are hundreds of accounts with weird videos like this.

The videos with AI voiceovers are another example of this.

The internet is becoming such a scary place.

