Grandma Said Not To Eat Any Baked Goods, So Her Grandkids Feasted On A Delicious Spread Instead

Kids can really be smart. Give them a rule, and they’ll find a way around it.

You’re never too young to do malicious compliance. I have a couple of cousins whose grandpa (not mine, but on the other side of their family) used to be the town baker when I was like 5 or 6. Picture a small town with “the town’s bakery” kind of place.

Bakery includes a chicken coop for eggs, GrandpaBaker’s house, a huge oven and prepping area, and storage room with piles of flour sacks. Also, a well for the water, a pantry, the office and the bakery itself. Huge, huge place—probably more than 100 meters long and 50 meters wide.

For me and my bigger cousin (about my age), being let loose there is like the ultimate playground. We can climb mountains of flour sacks. We can try to catch chickens. We can run from store to the back.

But the biggest thing ever… There are A LOT of amazing baked goods to eat. So much so that they have to close the store during GrandmaBaker’s nap time, because we sneak in and rampage. GrandpaBaker works night shifts until like 10-11 am, so he’s out cold until 5-6 pm everyday also. Both my cousin and I had, then, baby brothers, so our mums couldn’t be on top of ourselves all day.

The rampaging keeps getting out of hand, so GrandmaBaker calls cousin and me. And says “Look, while I’m taking a nap, you can’t have any baked goods or anything the store sells. Am I clear?” “Yeeeees, GrandmaBaker!”

If you’ve ever been to Argentina, you probably know what “dulce de leche” is. To Argentinians, it’s probably the most delicious thing ever. Think peanut butter or chocolate spread but 10 times better. And it’s not a baked good. And the store doesn’t sell it.

But the pantry is full of it because it is USED in baked goods (think croissant with dulce the leche inside). You know where this is going, right? Wooden spoon in hand (the kind you use to stir a stew), cousin and I sneak into the pantry. And probably eat something like half a kilo or more of dulce de leche each. Malicious compliance (and a huge stomach ache later on) never tasted soooooo good.

Sometimes, you really need to understand the rules to know how to bend them!

