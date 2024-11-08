Her Child Decided To Get Married While In College, So She Said She Wasn’t Covering Her Expenses Anymore

When your kids are in college, they may legally be adults, but they usually still need some help from mom and dad.

AITA for cutting my step daughter off financially I 35 F married my now Husband 41 male 7 years ago. My husband had three kids from his previous marriage and I had two kids from a previous relationship. My husband and I welcomed a child together 8 months after getting married. I have always treated my step children like my own .

My husband’s oldest daughter we will call her Kelly 19/F is a sophomore in college and recently got engaged to her high school sweetheart we call him Zach 19/m. Both go the same college and have been together for 4 years.

We all love her fiancé and his family. Zach asked my husband for his blessing and everything. We all figured they would get married after they graduated. My stepdaughter told me they plan to get married next summer after they are done with their sophomore year. Her fiancé and her plan to get an apartment at college and stay with his grandma in her basement during the summer. Kelly works as a hostess at college and babysits during the summer.

She refuses to get out college loans and after financial aid she has to make payments of around $800 a month. Her mother helps and we help what we can but ultimately we told her if she chose an out of state college she will be financially responsible. I told her I respect her decision but to be aware she will start her nursing classes her junior year and it is nearly impossible to work during those two years. I informed her this weekend when she told us her plans to wed next summer that I will not be paying her car insurance or cell bill after she gets married. Kelly got upset with me and refuses to talk to me even though I explained my reason. I told her that it was her decision to get married young and by doing so your saying I am independent and ready to start a future with my husband.

She explained well yeah but I still need your help. I said yes of course I will help here or there but not paying your bills every month until you can pay them yourselves. I just think they both should focus on school and get married after they graduate so they can both be financially independent instead of being married but still independent on my parents. So AITA for cutting her off.

