Her Daughter Was Rude To Her Other Mother, So She’s Refusing To Walk Her Down The Aisle Unless She Apologizes
Getting caught in the middle of two people who are not on good terms is really difficult.
It can be hard to know what to do, or whether or not you should get involved at all.
This woman is refusing to walk her daughter down the aisle unless she apologizes to her partner.
AITA for refusing to walk my daughter down the aisle because of what she did to her mom?
I (50M) have a daughter, “Emma” (26F), who I’ve always had a very close relationship with.
I’ve been married to my wife (Emma’s mom), “Laura” (49F), for 30 years now.
I overheard Emma and Tom having a conversation when they didn’t know I was around.
She was saying horrible things about her mom—stuff that really broke my heart.
Emma was telling Tom that she couldn’t stand how “overbearing” her mom was, that Laura always tried to “control” her, and that she felt like Laura was jealous of her life and success.
She even said she “resents” her mom for putting so much pressure on her when she was younger.
I was floored.
When I finally brought it up with her, she completely shut down and got defensive.
She claimed I was “taking her mom’s side” and that I didn’t understand what it was like to grow up with someone who was “always in your business.”
She said some really hurtful things and stormed out.
After that, she cut off her mom entirely, except for the absolute bare minimum communication for holidays or family events.
Laura’s heartbroken. I’m angry.
It’s been a mess.
Now Emma’s getting married.
She called me last week to ask if I would walk her down the aisle.
But I don’t feel right doing it when she’s treating her mother like this.
Laura’s not even invited.
I told Emma that I can’t walk her down the aisle if she’s excluding her mom, who’s done nothing but love and support her all her life.
Emma was furious.
She accused me of “choosing mom over her,” said I was “ruining her big day” and claimed I was punishing her for being honest about her feelings.
She’s now threatening to go no-contact with both of us and I’m torn up inside.
AITA for refusing to walk her down the aisle?
