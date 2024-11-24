Her Friends All Agreed To Pitch In To Buy An Expensive Birthday Present, But After She Already Bought The Gift Two Of Her Friends Refused To Pay Her

Sometimes the only way to get someone a gift you know they’ll really be excited about is by going in on it with friends since when you pool your money, you can afford a more expensive gift.

AITA for not including my friends that didn’t pitch in for a bday gift? I swiped my credit card on a $700 birthday gift and asked 5 friends to each pitch in $100 and I’ll cover the rest. I gave them 30 days (due 2 weeks before the bday) to get the money together, they all agreed.

We agreed on pitching in BEFORE I bought it.

Not everyone paid…

2 told me they couldn’t pay me on time but would pay me before the bday. I told them if you don’t I’ll have to cover the difference and say you it was from me and the other friends. Come the day of the Birthday; both didn’t pay. I said out of good faith can you at least give me a portion; they both said they couldn’t.

This meant I am covering $400 of the $700 of the gift. I wrote on the gift package From Me, Friend 1, Friend 2, Friend 3. They other 2 were upset because I didn’t put their name but they said they would’ve paid me back after the birthday.

I told them that’s BS because you were blowing off money on dumb stuff (alcohol, pokemon cards, grass, etc) all month when you could’ve paid me back. AITA here?

