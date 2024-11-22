Her Husband Told Her He Didn’t Want To Go To A Pokemon Event, But Then He Changed His Mind After She Had Already Sold Her Extra Ticket To A Friend

It is important for husbands and wives to spend time together, but it’s also important for clear communication.

In today’s story, one wife clearly communicates her interest in attending an event, but her husband doesn’t want to go.

She ends up inviting a friend, but at the last minute, her husband thinks he should go instead.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for refusing to ditch my friend to take my husband to an event he previously declined? Last year, it was announced the 2024 Pokemon World Championships were to be held in Honolulu. I (39F) don’t play the TCG, but my husband (44M) and I play the switch games, Pokemon Go and more recently, Pokemon Sleep. I did research about last year’s event and the best way to obtain spectator passes. From what I read online, Nintendo is notorious for crowd control and passes are given out on a lottery basis. There was an interest list which opened the beginning of June so I asked my husband if he would like to go. He quickly declined because he gets anxious with big crowds.

She was selected for a pass.

I said “I’d like to attend, so I’m going to put my name on the interest list; let me know if you change your mind.” I was worried about getting a 3-day pass, let alone a 1 day, but I submitted my name and hoped for the best. Around the beginning of July, I received an e-mail. I’d been selected for a Friday pass! I was super excited and immediately registered. There was an option to bring a guest, so I paid for 2 passes.

She asked her husband one last time if he wanted to go.

A few weeks later, I ran into my college classmate (we’ll call him Karl) and he told me he was bummed about not getting a spectator pass. He made an appointment for the pop-up Pokemon Center to buy merch for his daughter, but as someone who used to compete in TCG, he wanted to watch the local players. I didn’t immediately mention my extra spectator pass, so I went home to make one last attempt to invite my husband. Again, he said no. I said I’m going to extend my extra pass to my classmate and daughter, and he said: “go have fun with your friend”.

She and Karl make plans.

As we get closer to August, more events, merch, and activities were announced. Karl and I planned to pick up our passes on Thursday, check out the Trainer Village at Hilton Hawaiian Village, and take his daughter to the meet-and-greets. On Friday, we would check out the booths between rounds and of course, buy lots of merch. At this point, my husband is experiencing extreme FOMO.

Her husband asked to go instead of Karl.

A week before the event, he approached me and asked me to take him instead. I told him no because I already registered Karl as my guest and he paid me for his admission pass. In addition, Karl added me to his Pokemon Center reservation. My husband brought up his therapist told him it was important we actively make/spend time together and I was not holding up my end of the bargain. I calmly told him after he said no, I extended another invite (which he declined) before I asked Karl. I also said it was inappropriate to use our therapy tools in this situation because I had no intention of excluding him or keeping him out of the loop; he was always my first choice.

She wonders if she should’ve taken her husband.

FYI: Sadly we didn’t get our hands on all the merch we wanted due to the scalpers, but we did walk away with lighter wallets. So am I the AH for not taking my husband and not feeling guilty about it?

She gave her husband multiple opportunities to go.

It wouldn’t be fair to Karl or his daughter to change the plans at the last minute.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Her husband had plenty of chances to decide to go before she invited a friend.

At the last minute, she didn’t even have the pass anymore. It was Karl’s pass.

Her husband shouldn’t have used therapy as an excuse.

She would’ve been mean to Karl and his daughter if she’d asked for the pass back.

This reader would be furious if her husband acted like this.

Maybe next time her husband won’t turn down the invitation.

He sounds like a jerk.

