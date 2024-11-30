Her Old Neighbor Is Very Rude, But When Her Grandma Visits She Gives The Neighbor A Taste Of Her Own Medicine

Many older people think that just because they are old, they can be as rude to others as they want to be. Little do they know that there will always be someone to stand their ground and not let them get away with disrespect.

In today’s story, this woman shares how rude her older neighbor is, but when her grandma visits her, the neighbor gets a taste of her own medicine.

Read the story below for the full details.

Fight granny with granny My next door neighbour is a huge Karen, but unfortunately, she’s in her 60s-70s. So out of respect for my elders, I’m reluctant to stick up for myself. People go through a lot at that age, and she seems senile.

This woman is annoyed by her elder neighbor for many reasons.

She dumps debris into my garden. She has an issue with me parking my car in my designated space, because it “blocks her view.” And she constantly knocks on my door complaining about the noise that doesn’t come from me. She dumps at least 4 cigarettes a day in my flower pot, and as you can imagine, she wreaks of cigarettes. Yet she claims my garden and house smells weird.

Her grandmother visited her, and she isn’t as sweet as she thought!

My step grandmother came to stay recently, who’s 82 and the sweetest little woman. Or at least I thought. My neighbour was tossing all her hedge shavings into my garden. And when my grandmother saw it, she asked me instantly if I was going to let her get away with that. I said obviously, she’s an elder. I’m not going to argue with an old widow.

Her grandmother started confronting the neighbor.

My grandmother stood up, gave me a scolder, then proceeded to march out the door, and say something that started with “Excuse me, SIR.” I went after her. What arthritis? That little woman is fast as a horse.

She immediately shut down her neighbor.

Originally, my neighbour tried to claim that it was my hedge trimmings, and I dumped it over her garden and she was just dumping it back. My grandmother immediately shut her down by telling her those hedge trimmings are clearly from a Red tip photinia hedges, and my hedges are all Boxwood. She told her “not to tattletale” like my neighbour was a 5-year-old.

She also threatened to call the council if she continued being rude.

And all I could do in the background was sassy snap my fingers to drive the point home. My grandmother drove it home by threatening to call the council and complain. If she didn’t pick up her hedge trimmings, she could “pick up her jowls while shes down there.”

Wow! You don’t want to mess with this step-grandma! She certainly sounds sassy!

Dear Karen, being old doesn’t give you a free pass to become a menace!

