Her Sister Didn’t Invite Her To Her Wedding Because It Was Only For Immediate Family, So She Refused To Lend Her Car To Her When She Asked

Isn’t it insane when siblings aren’t considered immediate family?

They’re kind of the definition of immediate family, if you ask most people.

But that’s why this girl didn’t get invited to her own sister’s wedding, and she isn’t planning on letting that grudge go.

Check out the full story!

AITA for refusing to let my sister borrow my car after she didn’t invite me to her wedding So, I (26F) have a younger sister (23F) who recently got married. I was really excited for her and assumed I’d be invited to the wedding.

They’ve been on good terms but…

We’ve always had a pretty good relationship. But, a few weeks before the wedding, I found out through our cousin that I wasn’t on the guest list. When I confronted my sister about it, she said she wanted a small, intimate wedding with only close friends and immediate family.

She didn’t want to create a scene about it!

I was hurt, but I didn’t push it. Fast forward to now, she and her husband just got back from their honeymoon, and she called me asking if she could borrow my car for a couple of weeks because hers is in the shop.

She wasn’t going to give in…

I told her no. I said I didn’t feel comfortable lending my car to someone who didn’t even consider me important enough to invite to their wedding. She got really upset and said I was being petty and holding a grudge.

More people got involved in the situation…

Now, my parents are calling me saying I should let her borrow the car because “family helps family,” and it wasn’t a big deal that I wasn’t invited to the wedding. AITA for refusing to lend her my car?

Why didn’t this girl invite her sister to the wedding?

Seems like she might be the one with a grudge.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user believes this girl’s feelings are fully justified.

This person knows what the sister should do instead!

That’s right! This user speaks facts.

This person knows that denying things is okay.

Exactly! This person wants the girl to give her sister a taste of her own medicine.

Reddit fully supports being petty like this!

This one is a doozy, for sure.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.