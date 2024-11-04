Her Wannabe Cooking Show Judge Husband Keeps Critiquing Her Food, So She Finally Hands Him The Hat And The Spatula

Cooking isn’t easy, especially when you’re cooking for an entire family.

Creating a “menu” everyone will enjoy takes serious planning, but it’s all worth it when everyone appreciates it.

In this case, this woman’s husband kept complaining about her food even though there was nothing wrong with it, so she decided to stop cooking.

Now she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong for doing so.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for refusing to cook dinner The last few times I have cooked dinner my husband has had negative comments to say about it. I like to think I’m an excellent cook and my kids always tell me I’m the best cook. He however seems to not be a fan of any of my cooking. He even told me: “If I always say I like your cooking you won’t believe me”.

This is rude, and she grew tired of his behavior.

Tonight I made ribs complete with a homemade BBQ sauce and of course, he had to let me know. He wasn’t “a fan”. So now I’m refusing to cook dinner and have told him he’s the head chef in charge. It’s very discouraging because he can’t even tell me one compliment when I do cook.

This sounds very discouraging and he should get his tongue checked.

It’s always just something negative. I had already talked to him about it the other day about how the negative comments hurt my feelings and I’m not a restaurant accepting reviews so just keep it to himself. AITA?

Someone tell him to stop watching so much MasterChef.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

Exactly!

Showing appreciation is extremely important in any relationship.

Hopefully this guy will learn his lesson and start being nice.

