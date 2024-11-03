His Boyfriend’s Sister Overstayed Her Welcome At His Condo, So He Demanded She Either Pay Rent Or Move Out

When family asks for help, it’s hard to say no.

But one man is beginning to feel more like a disgruntled landlord than a good host as his boyfriend’s sister settles into his condo with no plans of leaving – or paying her fair share.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my boyfriend’s sister she needs to move out or pay rent I (27m) own a two bedroom condo in the city. Recently I’ve started working a job where I’m in a different city M-F and only spend the weekend at home.

Then one day, the condo got an extra roommate.

A month ago, my boyfriend (23m) asked if his sister (18f) who was just starting college could stay with us for a few days while looking for student accommodation. I said okay.

At first, he thought it would be a short-term thing.

As mentioned, I am away M-F for work anyway, so it doesn’t affect me that much.

Fast forward and it’s been a month, and his sister still lives at my place rent free.

He tries to talk about it with his boyfriend, who makes an excuse for his sister.

I had subtly mentioned to my boyfriend a few times that she needs to move out soon, but the answer was always “oh she’s been looking but nothing has worked out yet”.

One day, the condo owner gives them a ultimatum.

This weekend, I finally had enough and told my boyfriend that his sister either moves out this coming week or she better start paying me the same amount she’d pay for student accommodation.

He clearly lays out how he’s feeling, but his boyfriend isn’t ready to hear it.

I mentioned that I’m feeling taken advantage of, and that if I didn’t have a spare bedroom his sister would surely have already found accommodation elsewhere. I felt like she’s just dragging her feet at this point. He said she’s family too and I’m too “calculating”.

He just wanted to feel helpful, but now he’s starting to feel hustled.

