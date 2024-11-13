He Heard His Friend Bad Mouthing His Wife, So He Quickly Devised A Revenge Plan That Inconvenienced His Friend

How would you deal with a friend or stranger who insults your spouse?

In today’s story, a husband thought of the pettiest way to get back at a long-time friend who badmouthed his wife.

Read the story below and find out how he inconvenienced his friend.

Insult my wife! I once had a fall out with my roommate and long time friend. After he left, I still needed for him to take his name off of a truck title. I agreed to meet him at a bank because they had a notary.

This man heard his friend insult his wife.

When I was waiting on another party to arrive, I had to bite my tongue and listen to him badmouth my wife. Eventually, I had enough and snapped back. He decided to leave without signing the title.

His friend tried to run over his foot.

I literally put my foot down behind his SUV, and told him we are doing this so we can part ways and be done. He ran over my foot. I screamed like it hurt me. It didn’t.

So he got the keys to the SUV and tossed them on the roof.

When he got out to check it out, I went around to the drivers side, snagged the keys out of this ignition, and tossed them on the roof of the bank.

He had to wait for security to arrive, making him late for an appointment.

He told his wife what happened.

I never did get his name off the title. The best part was when I told my wife about what happen, we made out really good. She was really happy for me standing up for her.

That friend doesn’t seem like much of a friend.

Sometimes the pettiest way to get back at someone is to waste their time.

