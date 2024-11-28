His Neighbor Put Up A Fence On His Side Of The Property Line, So He Went Outside At Night With An Axe And Chopped It Down

When you’re a homeowner, it’s important to know exactly where the property line – especially if you plan on doing renovations.

What’s horrible is when neighbors clearly know where the property line is, but choose to ignore it anyway.

In today’s story, a neighbor puts up a fence on her neighbor’s property. When he finds out, he decides to get rid of it.

Find out how she reacted when she finds out what he did to her new fence!

Sneaky neighbor puts up a fence on new homeowner’s property. My old landlord, quite a small town character, told me about the time he bought his first house. The neighbor in the back, a crotchety old lady thought she could extend her land by a few feet. While he was away on a week-long fishing trip, she had a construction company erect a big cedar fence, about six feet high.

He wasn’t going to let her get away with that!

This guy was no dummy, he knew exactly where his property line ended. When he arrived home and saw what she had done, his revenge was the stuff of legend. He was not the sort to write a strongly worded note or seek legal advice. Without even unpacking, he grabbed an ax and went right to work.

He made sure the pieces were on her property too.

He was not a tall man, but he was quite strong. He didn’t use any finesse on that fence, but splintered it to kindling and tossed every piece into the old woman’s yard. The epic part is that he started at dusk just as a thunderstorm was moving in.

The neighbor never even confronted Danny about what he did.

Picture Danny out in the yard, shirt off and swinging that ax like a mad Celt, lit by flashes of lightning. I pictured him screaming curses the whole while, but a neighbor described the event as “a human wood chipper.” The pile of splintered cedar was gone a few days later and the woman never spoke of the event to anyone … nor ever spoke to Danny.

That is some pretty epic revenge!

A lot of people wouldn’t want to take on that much physical labor to get revenge, but it certainly paid off.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

He didn’t break the law at all.

Here’s an interesting question…

This reader would’ve repurposed the wood.

Sometimes a neighborhood is better without fences.

Even if they do make better neighbors.

