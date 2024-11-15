His Sister-In-Law Keeps Asking To Borrow Money, So He Confronted Her And Told Her She Needs To Get A Job

In some families, both parents work.

In other families, one parent might work while the other parent stays home with the kids.

In today’s story, neither parent is working and they’re both staying home with the kids.

Not only that, but they keep asking a relative for money instead of doubling down on the job search.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for being honest with my SIL after she complained about my brother? My brother Sam is married to Jessica and they have four kids. Sam and Jessica are morons when it comes to money, and I’ve often had to bail them out. Money isn’t really an issue for me, but lately they’ve been annoying me with constant requests for money.

He thinks Jessica needs to get a job.

My thing is that I do not like Jessica. She needs to get a job but always uses their kids as a reason why she can’t. They are out of the house for most of the day and do not need her as a full time housewife. She is just lazy. Work has been tight for my brother, so both of them are home all day.

He decided what he would do if Jessica asked for money again.

I said to myself that if Jessica calls me up for money, then I’m going to ask her why can’t she look for a job herself? Sure enough, she asked me for $700 for a car repair. I asked her why isn’t she looking for work?

He told Jessica she needs to get a job.

Predictably, she said they have four boys between the ages of 7 and 15 and she needs to be home. I said but Chris is home too. She said he needs to get a job. I said at least he’s looking for work. You’re just doing nothing all day and running to me to “borrow” money that you could had already earned if you got a job yourself. There’s no excuse. Your kids do not need 2 SAHP. They don’t even need one. Most families do not have SAHP and do just fine.

He made Jessica cry and doesn’t care.

She said she was offended, and I said I couldn’t care less. You’re using me to fund your SAHM grift. Plenty of parents work and have done so for generations. I’m offended that you’re asking me for money because you won’t get a job. Of course my brother called me up and said that Jessica was crying and I should apologize. I said she and you can kiss my patoot. I will not help you out so your wife can sit on social media and sleep all day. Personally, both of your lives would be so much happier if you two divorced.

He certainly doesn’t have to give his brother and sister-in-law any money.

The fact that he has been is probably why they ask for more.

He was a little harsh about how he handled the conversation though.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

He should’ve focused on telling them to look for work and not said anything about their marriage.

Jessica may not be lazy.

This is really his brother’s fault.

He could’ve said “no” without the lecture.

This reader thinks he was “mean.”

He doesn’t have to lend them money, but there’s a nice way of saying “no.”

It sounds like he had some pent-up rage.

