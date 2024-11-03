Husband Complains She’s Spending “His Money,” So She Stops Using His Gifts To Teach Him A Lesson

When you’re in a marriage, finances can become a sensitive issue, especially when one partner takes on the role of breadwinner.

AITAH? I stopped wearing/using what my husband gave me after he said that it’s his money I (26f) have been with my husband (30m) for five years, and we got married three months ago. I’m a housewife, and I have a little side job so I can buy what I want. My husband has a high-paying job that covers all the utilities and bills. After we got married, my husband insisted that I stop working altogether since his paycheck could cover everything and help us live comfortably, so I agreed.

When I got home last Monday after I bought groceries, he asked how much it was. I told him it was $950 since he had requests and additions to the list. If not, it would be only $850, just like every month. After that, he got angry at me and told me to stop using his paycheck since it’s not my money. I explained to him that I followed the list and got his request. He didn’t listen and said that I was basically throwing it all away. I was taken aback since I only use his money to pay the bills and utilities. I have a side job for my interests and I never ask him for anything unless I need it. I was so angry at his accusation that after that day, I began to dig up my old stuff and use it instead, and I also stopped wearing or using his gifts.

He confronted me and asked why. I only said that I didn’t feel like throwing his money away. He looked sad and left. When I told my friends about it, they said that what I did was petty and that I should just listen. Some of them said that I should be pettier. My parents reprimanded me for taking things too far. It’s been four days now, and we haven’t talked. I’m starting to think that I really did go too far. AITA?

