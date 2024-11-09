‘I might as well just keep buying a new printer at this rate.’ – Consumer Claims HP Printer Ink Cartridges Are A Total Scam When Printers Cost Less Than $50.

I think the fella you’re about to hear from will have A LOT of folks in his corner on this one…

His name is Michael and he posted a video on TikTok and sounded off about something that seems to have really gotten under his skin: ink cartridges and toners for printers.

Michael told viewers, “Ladies and gentlemen, I introduce you the biggest scam in history: Buying ink cartridges and toners.”

He said he had to print off materials at his house and that the ink started to run out halfway through his printing.

He went to the store to buy replacement cartridges and couldn’t believe that the cost for only the black ink cartridge was $105.

Michael also noticed that the cost of a brand-new printer was only $47, so he was confused.

He said, “I might as well just keep buying a new printer at this rate. Printing a document on a home printer is probably one of the worst things that you can ever do in your life.”

Jeez!

Here’s the video.

@michael.rusli Someone tell me what they make these ink cartridges with?? At this rate these will replace gold as the new most valuable comodity. ♬ original sound – Wealth By Michael

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer offered some advice.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person spoke up.

Folks are pretty fed up with the price of ink cartridges!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.