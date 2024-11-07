Limo Blocks A Driver’s Parking Attempt, But She Pulls Off A Perfect Parallel Park Anyway

Finding the perfect parking spot can be a small victory, especially in a tight construction zone.

But what would you do if another driver tried to block you from backing into the spot?

Would you find a new one?

Or would you pull off the most precise parallel parking job of your life just to prove a point?

In today’s story, one driver finds herself in this very predicament.

Here’s how it went down.

Parallel parking Queen So I was driving to the gym for a fitness class and I was parking on the street not too far from the gym. Since I work odd hours, this is usually fine because it was a 10 am class. But this day the street was very busy due to construction. There was a good spot, though, and I pulled up next to the parked car in front of the open spot, prepared to parallel park with the signal on. The car behind me was a limo, and they pulled up to about 1 metre behind me and would not move back, which would allow me a bit more space to park.

She was determined to park in the spot.

I hand-signaled for them to move back a bit. I could see there was enough room behind them to do so, but they completely ignored me. I was quite mad, so I pulled out into the other lane from an angle and did the most tight and accurate parking job I had ever done. There was about 10 cm between me and the front car and between me and the limo on the other side, but I parked PERFECTLY in the spot. I got out of my car without looking at the limo, but I heard them swear at me and briefly saw them flash me the finger. Geez, I loved that moment. Lol

Most people would have given up and found another spot.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about it.

Here’s someone who’s also great at parallel parking.

This person just likes to watch others do it.

Too funny. This person gets into character when he parallel parks.

Alternatively, this person chooses a spot that’s easy to park in.

Now that’s dedication!

She must’ve either really wanted that spot or had a point to prove.

