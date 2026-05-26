One Worker Finally Snaps After Watching a Coworker Slack Off All Day

Imagine working in an office with your coworkers, and you have a ton of work on your plate. If you noticed that one of your coworkers wasn’t doing nearly as much work and was wasting company time on social media instead of working, would you mind your own business, confront the coworker, or go straight to your supervisor?

In this story, one employee is in this situation. She tries to stay out of it for awhile and let the managers deal with the issue, but when the coworker’s behavior doesn’t change, she talks to her supervisor about it.

Now, she’s second-guessing that decision and wondering is she should’ve stuck to minding her own business.

Was it right to report the issue to her supervisor, or is she nothing better than a tattle tale?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my supervisor that my coworker never does his work? For the most part, all my coworkers are pretty good about doing their work, but they also have a really bad habit of using the work computers a lot for non work related duties( Facebook,YouTube,etc). Despite that my supervisor and manager work out of different offices they monitor our internet usage and have called them out several times about this saying that it’s unprofessional, makes us look bad in front of others, etc.

One coworker does this more than anyone else.

It’s gotten better, but one coworker who sits next to me in particular still doesn’t seem to get it.

I see him spend the majority of each day messaging friends on Facebook or watching YouTube instead of doing his job. When I need ask him for help on work stuff, I get a “stop bugging me cuz I wanna go back on YouTube” vibe from him in his replies. He barely works on cases and sometimes only works on 0 to 2 for the entire day! (Average cases done per day should be at least like 7-8).

It’s definitely not fair that this coworker is slacking while OP is swamped with work.

It gets really annoying since my supervisor has a really bad habit of giving me extra work to do; so many times when I am swamped with cases, I see him sitting there chuckling away on the videos he is watching instead of doing his job.

And this is in plain view of everyone else on our floor. The people who see him do this range from regular workers to all the way up to managers and VPs.

She finally ratted him out to the supervisor.

I got really fed up about this and on Friday I finally told my supervisor about him over phone. She told me she would speak to him in their next meeting and told me to keep an eye out on whenever it happens. After I got back to my seat, I noticed he was grumpier than usual and from his interactions with me he seemingly found out that I ratted on him. Am I a jerk?

The coworker is the problem not her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a warehouse worker who noticed some fellow employees were always sneaking out early for the same strange reason.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.

Another person thinks she did the right thing.

This person is on OP’s side.

But this person would’ve handled it differently.

I think she made the right decision. Going to talk to the coworker about it before reporting him to the supervisor probably wouldn’t have helped anything. He probably would’ve ignored her or possibly even gotten mad at her.

It sounds like he was already being annoying when he was interrupted from his YouTube viewing, so interrupting him to tell him to stop probably would’ve just caused more office drama. She’s not his boss.

Letting the boss handle the situation is the best way to go. He needs to focus on work when he’s at work or find a different job. He’s not being paid to mess around on social media all day.