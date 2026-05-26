A Simple End-of-Shift Routine Turns Into Daily Frustration for One Worker

Respecting other people’s time is important in the workplace.

The following story is about a woman who has a coworker who kept stopping her for conversations right as she was about to leave.

Even after spending the entire day sitting near each other, the coworker chose the worst possible moments to talk.

She openly expressed her disappointment with last-minute discussions like this.

Let’s take a closer look!

If our day ends at 5pm, don’t start a discussion at 4:45pm! I have a coworker who has a lack of respect for people’s time. Constantly, she will stop me to discuss something. This happens as I am walking by her with my purse in hand and my coat on. I am usually walking towards the door.

This employee was engaged again by her coworker 15 minutes before the end of their shift.

Mind you, we sit within feet of each other. We sit near each other for 8 hours every single day. Today, she brought up a discussion 15 minutes before the end of the day. It was not an urgent discussion. This caused a few people to be late leaving.

She doesn’t like it when this happens.

Please do not do this. I am not being paid for this time. I need to leave.

Some people don’t realize that “quick chats” can feel uncomfortable for others, especially when it’s almost the end of the business day.

They work together for 8 hours. Why couldn’t her coworker start the discussion earlier, right?

We all need to respect other people’s time. Do you agree?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Here’s a possible response to the coworker.

This user shares their personal story.

This one has a similar experience, too.

Here’s another sound suggestion.

Finally, short and simple.

A workplace runs better when people know when to stop talking and start leaving.