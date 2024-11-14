Mechanic Talked About Why Pre-Purchase Inspections Are So Important To Spot Huge Red Flags. – ‘There’s different ways to actually roll back mileage.’

Surprises are something that car buyers definitely DO NOT want after they decide to purchase a new whip.

And that’s why it’s so important to get a pre-purchase inspection before you fork over your money.

A mechanic posted a video on TikTok and demonstrated how he performs pre-purchase inspections on cars.

The man told viewers, “This is common sense 101. For example, this person is about to buy this vehicle. But he came to us to get a pre-purchase inspection. Please, anytime you buy a used car, do a pre-purchase inspection.”

The mechanic looked up the car’s VIN number so he could see the history of the vehicle. He learned that the car had multiple repairs over the years and he also found out that there was one big red flag: someone had manipulated the odometer and changed the number of miles that appear on the dashboard.

He said, “This is what you call a rollback car. So there’s different ways to actually roll back mileage. I’m just telling you the facts. I’m not telling you how to do it.”

The man explained, “Someone did this to it, and it rolled itself back, 122,114 miles. The reason why someone wants to do something like that is also to get the value higher. When you try to sell a used vehicle that has 230,000 miles, you ain’t gonna get it. But at 105,000 you can get double the cost.”

The mechanic also examined the exterior of the Honda and tested out the door jambs. At one location on the car, he explained, “Something happened on this fender.”

Check out the video.

The mechanic continued his inspection and commented about “overspray” paint jobs. He also noticed that the Honda seemed to have an “aftermarket Chinese fender” on it.

The man also mentioned that he could tell the car had been in an accident.

Here’s how people reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared a story.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Didn’t see that coming!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!