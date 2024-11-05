Messy Roommate Wouldn’t Clean Up After Herself, So This Girl Dropped Bleach On Her Sink And Ruined Her Clothes

When conversation doesn’t fix a problem, petty revenges do!

Mess up my bathroom? I don’t think so. So, I (23f) live with my cousin Rose (33f) her husband and kid. We share rent, wifi and electricity, the rest is separate.

We have a 2 bed 2 bath apartment, they have a bathroom in their room but I don’t, the washing machine and dryer is in my bathroom and since they are three, Rose basically does laundry every day. Now, since we do everything separate that includes cleaning. Even tho they frequently use my bathroom I’ve never asked Rose or her husband to clean it, until recently at least.

For the past weeks Rose has been leaving their laundry in my sink, if her husband is in their bathroom she does her hair and makeup in mine leaving stains and hair all over the place and if she spills liquid detergent she just leaves it. I’ve asked her multiple times to clean up afterwards but she says she’ll do it later, but that never happens. If this were to happen only once in a while no big deal, but this has been going on for weeks.

Here’s where I got my petty revenge; taking advantage of two things: 1-when she’s on her phone she doesn’t listen 2-my boyfriend was coming over so I needed to clean. So, I told her while she was scrolling IG that I was going to clean my bathroom since my bf was coming and to make sure she didn’t put any of her clothes in the sink or on the counter because I was going to be using bleach.

She said “uh huh” but it was obvious she wasn’t listening. I repeated the same thing a bit louder and asked her if she was listening and she said yes, so I proceeded to clean knowing exactly what would happen. A little while after I start Rose walks in to take her clothes out of the washing machine and just as I predicted she sets them right on the counter.

I told her that the counter was full of bleach and she freaked at me for not telling her. I told her that I did twice and she had said ok, besides, she literally saw that I was cleaning and could smell the bleach. Even though she washed the clothes again some of them were damaged. Was this petty of me? Yes, it was. Has she ever left my bathroom a mess again? No.

Very petty but very satisfying.

Hopefully she’ll remember this for a lifetime.

