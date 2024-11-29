Mother Sold Her Deceased Husband’s Property Because It Reminded Her Of Him, But Her Son Didn’t Agree With Her Decision And Cut All Contact With Her
Every person has their way of dealing with grief from the loss of a loved one.
This woman is dealing with grief by selling the property her husband left her when he died. Keeping it only made her miss him more.
The problem is that her son didn’t want her to sell the property, and she’s wondering if she made the wrong decision.
AITA for selling a property
My husband died 5 years ago.
Among the assets he left to me is a cabin that we loved to spend time in.
Mostly, it was my husband, me, and our now 30+-year-old son.
This woman’s adult son wanted to keep the property as theirs.
My son has “memorialized” this cabin, and thinks of it as his dad’s legacy.
He has repeatedly told me that if I sell it, he will never speak to me again.
I myself have no interest in ever going back as it just reminds me of what I have lost.
Yet, she decided to sell it.
My son lives over 1,000 miles away, and has been to the cabin maybe 3 times in the last 5 years.
It is just sitting there, year after year, with no one to care for it as I moved away.
So, I have decided to sell the property knowing that my husband would be the first one to say “do it.”
She plans to use the money for retirement and other expenses she has to pay.
I could use the money for my retirement, along with saving the money for taxes and insurance that I pay.
I also would like someone to buy the cabin who would use it and not let it rot.
Let another family enjoy it!
But now, her son cuts all contact with her.
My son was made aware of this, and has now blocked me from all contact.
He has just had a new baby, so now I will have no contact with my last grandchild.
I’m so sad.
But I don’t think I’m a jerk.
It’s sad that her son doesn’t understand why she wants to sell it.
