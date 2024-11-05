Parents Of Primary School Students Would Park On Their Driveway While Waiting For Their Kids, So This Homeowner Honked Her Horn Continuously Until They Moved

Do you know what’s worse than living beside a primary school?

The parents of the kids who’d park just about anywhere near the school during drop-off and pick-up.

This woman complains about these types of parents who would use their property as a public parking space.

When she got home one day and vehicles were blocking her driveway, she found an annoying way to make them leave!

Don’t use my bloody driveway A few years back, we lived on a street next to a primary school. We had a few issues with parents who would come for pickup/drop-off. Our street ended in a T junction, with the side of the primary school on the top of the street, and we lived the second house in. So parents would often use our street to park and go pick up their kids, which was completely perfectly fine and normal.

This person describes what their property and their neighbor’s yard look like.

Our house was set back into the block with a garden in front, and we had grass on the verge next to the road. While both of our neighbours had garden beds that extended right to the road. We also have a driveway on both sides of the property (connecting behind the front garden in a U shape).

Apparently, parents see their property as a public place to park.

Parents would see our grass as prime real estate to park on, and easily accessible via either of the driveways. They also liked to just park in either driveway and wait for their kids, or across our driveways, so we couldn’t come or go during that time of day. None of it was marked as public, and was very clearly just someone’s front lawn and driveway.

They argued with a lot of entitled parents.

We battled many entitled parents who saw this as their own private parking, and ran over the front sprinkler enough times that my mum hated all of them. She had a vested interest in the goings on around this time of day as she would finish work at 2.30. She would get home around 3, which was when the school let out.

Their mom came home and vehicles were parked on their driveway.

One unfortunate day, mum came home to find someone had parked across the front of one driveway, and wasn’t in their car. So logically, she goes to the other driveway. Here, a parent is sitting in their car, waiting for their kid.

They refused to move.

Mum gave her horn, a lil beep beep, to get their attention. They looked up and waved her on, assuming she wanted to use the driveway to turn around. She beep beeped again. They got an attitude, and shook their head.

Their mom honked the horn again, but they weren’t moving.

Mum put her hand on the horn, and did not let up for a good four seconds. She gestured to the house, mouthing, “I live here.” Again, they refused to move.

She honked again until the vehicle owner went away.

So she did what any petty fellow would do, not stopping in the middle of the road which had cars parked down both sides and not getting out to talk. She held her hand on the horn until the parent got the picture and reversed out of the driveway, quite angrily at being made to move from a prime pickup spot.

She threatened to report them in case they do it again.

Mum parked her car, and walked to the end of the driveway, because she could see the car trying to pull back in. The parent wound their window down and mum didn’t let them get a word in. They got told off for blocking a driveway, and she told them she’d give their rego to the rangers if she saw them doing it again.

People can be unbelievably entitled.

I’m going to keep this in mind the next time I’m buying a house.

