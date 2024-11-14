Pregnant Friend Told Him Not To Order A Particular Food Because She’s Craving It And Can’t Have It, But He Doesn’t Think She Should Dictate What He Orders

Have you ever wanted to eat something so badly but then a friend tells you not to eat it because they couldn’t eat it too?

In today’s story, a man explains that a female friend was pregnant and craving for a specific food that she couldn’t eat. When he was planning to order the same food, she told him it’s rude to have it in front of her.

A serious discussion abut this follows. Check our the full details below.

AITAH for telling my pregnant friend she can’t control my restaurant order? I (30M) went to dinner with some friends. One (31F) of which is 8 months pregnant.

His pregnant friend said she couldn’t have the food she craves.

While discussing the menu, she mentioned that she was having a craving for a particular dish that she was not allowed to have due to pregnancy restrictions. I mentioned that the dish looked delicious. But she immediately told me that it would be very rude to order it now that I know she is unable to do so.

He thinks she has no right to control what he wants to eat.

I am not pregnant. I had no say in whether or not she decided to become pregnant. I get having solidarity amongst friends, but in my opinion, controlling what others want to order at the table because you are unable to do so is not normal.

Now he’s wondering if it will be alright to order that particular food.

This prompted a discussion at the table where most said this was a societal norm. So, AITA if I order the food she can’t have?

Let’s find out the reactions and opinions of other users.

This user shares an honest opinion.

While this person also has a valid point.

Here’s a similar experience from someone who was pregnant before.

This user makes two points.

Finally, another pregnant lady says it sucked to watch others enjoy their food.

News flash: the world doesn’t revolve around you, preggy friend!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.