Rude Lady Gave A Lowball Offer For Her Neighbor’s Grandparents’ Home, So Her Neighbor Sold It To Someone Else For Much More

Person who insisted on buying house says not worth the asking price. In the late ’90s, my grandparents had left a house behind on Walnut Ave. in West Seattle. As much as I wanted to live there, it was to be sold and divided among surviving relatives. The estate planner said the house (would have been currently worth well over a million) will go for 350k, but might take some time.

I knew the lady across the street wanted to buy the property and rent it out. She wanted to keep builders from erecting a three-story unit that would block her view of Seattle. I knocked on her door, and told her we were selling and asked if she was interested. She tried to lowball me at 250k, and I said no, thanks. Even if it took a while, we would get the full value.

She told me to my face that I was stupid if I thought I was going to get that much. This annoyed me as I knew the property alone with unobstructed Seattle view was worth a pretty penny. So, I started knocking on neighbor’s doors, letting them know the property was about to be listed. Figuring someone would want another property on the same block.

I sold the house to the 5th person that answered their door. Deal was done in a matter of days, and I received a commission for the sale. The neighbor from across the street who lowballed me called me up furious that I didn’t give her a chance to match the price. I said, “You told me I was stupid for asking that price, and that made me want to sell it to prove you wrong.” Then, I hung up.

