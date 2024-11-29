She Bought A Gift For A Friend That Was Marked As Final Sale, But She Seemed To Think She Could Still Return It

Some stores mark down items for a quick sale, but sometimes these items are also marked as final sale, meaning you can’t return or exchange them.

Final sale is final sale. I’ve worked in retail for 7+ years, and what still surprises me is how people expect retail workers to bend store/company policies just for them. One thing we get quite often is people trying to return items marked as final sale. Most of these items are from online purchases because the company will mark some sale items down for cheaper vs. in store, but they will label them as final sale. It’s one thing if the customer received a damaged item or the wrong one, but otherwise we are putting our foot down.

Today I had one entitled woman (EW) call our store. She made a final sale purchase as a gift to a friend, to which the friend went in store to pick it up (not sure if it was ours or another location), but the friend didn’t like it and wanted to return it. The employees told her that because it was final sale, there was nothing they could do. So EW figured she would call us to persist in returning the item.

Of course, the very first thing I told her was no. That it was final sale and that means we can’t take it back. She kept going on and on about how she “worked in retail and knows that the store must provide some sort of option for the customer.” Ma’am, if you actually worked in retail, then you would know that final sale is final sale. It’s not our fault that you went for this item and didn’t pay attention to the final sale warning.

Because EW didn’t agree with my “no,” even after I spoke with my MOD, she wanted to personally speak to the MOD. I passed the phone over to my MOD who told EW the same thing I did. After 2 minutes of constant persisting from EW, my MOD agreed to a final sale exchange and that was that. We both rolled our eyes after she hung up the phone.

