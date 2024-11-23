She Has Made It Clear To Her Family That She Does Not Want To Have Children, But When Her Sisters Kept Pressing Her About Why She Doesn’t Want Children, They Found Her Honest Response Offensive

People need to respect other people’s life choices about huge decisions like whether or not to have children. While some people wants lots of children, other people do not.

In today’s story, a woman doesn’t want kids, but her family keeps trying to talk her into having children. She has many reasons about why she doesn’t think it’s a good idea for her to be a mom, but they won’t let up.

See how the story plays out…

AITA I offended my sisters while explaining why I didn’t want children I (28f), have 4 siblings, one of them being disabled. The other three have kids. This post is about A(35F) and B(32F). A has 4 kids (17F, 15M, 14M, 9F), the younger 3 have severe physical and mental disabilities. B has 3 (12M, 7M, 2F), the oldest and middle have the same disabilities as my older sister’s children, and the younger have down syndrome.

The kids have had some problems…

They are both SAHM, all the children are in the disability programs my country offers but there is not much money left, after all the medical bills of therapy and meds they need. Their husbands have ok jobs, but with the severity of the children’s disabilities it is hard to go by. On the other hand, I am single, child-free by choice, went to university, totally debt free, have a masters, and work from home in my dream field.

She had a housewarming party.

Last month I bought my first house.

I invited my family and friends for a house warming this Saturday. I paid for two caretakers to care for their children so they could come. Everything was fine and fun.

Her sisters pressed her about having children…

Until the end of the night, my friends had already gone home, and it was the three of us. They started to talk about me setting down, marrying, and having kids, since I bought a house. I remembered that I didn’t want kids. This talk circulated several times. Until they asked me why for the tenth time. I told them, besides really not wanting to have a child, I love my freedom, I love the life that I already have.

She knows it isn’t worth it…

Thinking about our family DNA, there is a high chance of having a disabled child. That means more work and sacrificing. I don’t want to sacrifice myself. I want to have money for hobbies, to take care of myself, for expensive clothes and hairdressers, to travel, to live and not just survive. I love them, they’re great moms but I don’t want to make the sacrifices to be the same, I would be an awful and spiteful mom, and no one deserves that.

They weren’t letting it go…

From everything I said, the only thing they listened to was about not wanting a disabled child. They went on a spiral about how much of a blessing their kids are, how I am egotistic, and so much more. They blocked me on social media, and aren’t answering me in the family group chat. My mom called to give me a speech about how my disabled brother (36M)was a blessing in her life, how he is a gift from God, and uninvited me from Christmas because my sisters won’t come if I come.

She got another point of view…

I called my brother (39), his two children are adopted.

He admitted a long time ago this was due to the high chance of disability in our family. He told me my delivery is rude, but they also suck, they should know not everyone wants kids. He encouraged me to apologize because I know how they are.

Ouch! That must have been really rough.

Why can’t her siblings try and understand her point of view as well!

Her family needs to respect her decision!

