She Made It Very Clear That Her Brother Was Not Invited To Her Wedding, But When Her Mom Invited Him Anyway She Did Something Drastic To Prevent Her Mom From Taking Control Of Their Wedding

When it comes to weddings, the bride and groom should be the ones to decide who’s invited, where to hold it, and other important details.

Going to invite unwanted guests to our wedding after we already said no? Watch this I wasn’t on speaking terms with one of my brothers, and for a good reason. He tried to start a fist fight with my now husband, and his wife threatened to shoot me. At the time, we were engaged, and I made it clear to both my brother and the rest of the family he wasn’t invited to the wedding.

Her mother invited the brother anyway.

However, my mother took it upon herself to reach out, and say she talked to him, and he and his wife promised to behave. I reminded her he was absolutely not invited, and she had no right to do that and she needed to call him back and make that known. Her response? “But he’s your brother!” and to “think of the family!”

Her mother also had a lot of unnecessary requests for the wedding.

To make matters worse, we were receiving a lot of pressure to pay for an open bar (and we don’t even drink ourselves). As well as pay for a bigger venue, even though we wanted a small and more intimate wedding. Where was this pressure coming from? Why none other than my alcoholic mother who wanted to invite a bunch of relatives I’ve never met and take advantage of an open bar.

So, to avoid all these, she and her husband to be made an impulsive decision.

Now here comes the fun part. I was at my wit’s end with all this family drama. So one Monday evening, a couple of months before the wedding, the following conversation took place: Me: “What are you doing tomorrow?” Now husband: “Hanging out with you. Why?” Me: “Want to get married?” Now husband: “Are you serious? Hell yeah!”

They eloped and had the small, intimate wedding they’ve always wanted.

And we did! We eloped with just us and a couple of friends that offered to officiate the wedding that Tuesday evening. We saved thousands upon thousands of dollars, and didn’t have to deal with all the drama. We had our small and intimate wedding that we wanted. Honestly, I wish we had done this to begin with.

When her mom found out, she completely lost it.

However, my mother lost her head. She posted all over FB seeking pity about not being at her daughter’s wedding, and how could I do that to her, etc. etc. Funny how she didn’t mention any of the above details in her post, and made it all about her wants and “woe is me”.

She reiterated that if someone invites an unwanted guest, then you don’t get to go to their wedding.

Even more funny is we would have had the wedding if she would have respected our decisions. So, no, you don’t get to invite unwanted guests, make demands, or get to go to our wedding.

Seriously, why do some parents think they can hijack their child’s wedding?

