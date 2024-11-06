Mom Told Her Mother-In-Law Not To Cut Her Son’s Hair But She Did Anyway. Now She’s Furious And Wondering If Trust Can Ever Be Restored.

Even the strongest of boundaries can seem like mere suggestions for some people who just think they know best.

When a grandmother took it upon herself to cut her grandchild’s hair against her daughter-in-law’s clear wishes, the fallout was anything but clean cut.

AITA for freaking out because my MIL buzzed my sons head For the past couple of weeks, my MIL has been saying she’s gonna cut my son’s hair. I clarified that that she is not going to cut my son’s hair because I have a specific haircut and that’s what he wants. My son is three years old and me and my husband both agree that we enjoy his haircut.

This isn’t the first time that she has cut one of her grandchildren‘s hair either. 10 years ago, my nephew had a mohawk when he was a little kid and she went behind my SIL’s back and cut his hair too.

When my son just came back on Sunday night after staying there for a couple days, he had a buzz cut. I flipped out and basically said why would you cut my son’s hair?

I already told you you were not allowed and right now I’m not speaking to her. I would never take my kids’ grandmother away, but I cannot talk to her right now because I am extremely upset.

My husband is mad I reacted in this way and says it isn’t a big deal, but to me it is. My husband won’t defend me against his mom. Currently I am wondering what to do or say because I don’t want to be rash, but I am so mad.

She also texted me this, “Karlie if you have a problem with me or my actions you need to talk to me. Do not put Mick in the middle. You are an adult so please act like one when it comes to these matters. I will be home the rest if the night and all day tomorrow.” UGH. AITA?

The couple’s disjointed strategy for handling the MIL is a clear sign their relationship needs professional help.

