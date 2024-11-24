She Wanted To Be Snow White But Her Mom Dressed Her Up As A Hot Dog Instead And She’s Resented It Ever Since. Now That She’s An Adult She Doesn’t Appreciate Her Mom Telling The Story Like It’s Funny.

Kids love dressing up, and the truth of the matter is: that lots of girls love to dress up as Disney princesses.

But what happened when one mom thought she would be off the hook for dressing up her daughter as a hot dog when she wanted to be Snow White?

Family drama!

That little girl grew up and has called out her mom on it.

But could she be in the wrong for doing so?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling my mom it wasn’t cute or funny to dress me as a hot dog instead of a princess? So there’s this new Target commercial going around where a little girl dresses as a hot dog, and it came on while my family was watching a scary movie. I (20 year old female) am home from college for the weekend and brought my boyfriend. My mother (57 years old) decided it would be hilarious to mention that she’d made me a hot dog costume as a kid, except for the way she told the story, it was my request. She said that all the girls wanted to be Disney princesses, but I had asked to be a hot dog, and so she’d gone out of her way to make me that costume. This is not what happened, and I said as much. What actually happened is that I wanted to be Snow White, and had told everyone, including the teachers, that I was going to be Snow White.

Her mom told one version of the story, but her daughter remembers it very differently.

I was obsessed with that movie as a kid, to the point where I would actually get invested in doing chores because I was cleaning up just like Snow White. My dad and I would watch that movie all the time, and I was very excited to be Snow White for Halloween, especially because my ballet studio was doing a special “princess dance,” for Halloween and we’d all signed up for special princess slots. I’d shown up early with my dad the week before so I could get to be Snow White. My mother decided that she wanted to be quirky and that Snow White was a bad role model after I got in trouble for trying to cook dinner for my family.

There’s even a reason behind why her mom chose a hot dog costume.

I was about eight, and I tried to make hot dogs, like how she made food for the dwarves in the movie, and I made a mess. My mom “surprised” me on the day of with this crappy hot dog suit, and told me if I didn’t wear it she’d never let me watch Snow White again. She took a million pictures, the other girls teased me for months, and it was one of the most humiliating moments of my childhood.

She tells them this version of the story.

I told the real story, and mentioned that I got through the day by pretending that she was the evil queen making me dress in rags, but the rags happened to be a garbage meat costume. She got really quiet after that, and after we left, my brother said she was crying and looking at the pictures from that Halloween. I didn’t want to make my mom cry, but it’s a bad memory for me and it felt like she was trying to humiliate me all over again in front of my boyfriend. AITA?

At this point, I’m not sure it’s worth arguing about it.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Her mom assumed she wouldn’t remember what really happened.

How can two people have such different memories?

