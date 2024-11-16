Sister’s Boyfriend Dodges The Bill At Family Dinner, Leading To Explosive Confrontation And Family Fallout

When someone new comes into your sibling’s life, it’s natural to be protective, especially if things seem… off.

So imagine yourself in a nice restaurant, treating your parents to a special occasion, and then your sibling’s partner, who’s supposed to split the cost, insists on ordering the priciest items without chipping in.

Would you let it slide for the sake of the celebration?

Or would you call them out for being a gold digger?

In the following story, one sibling finds himself in this exact dilemma, leading to a confrontation that might’ve crossed a line.

Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for calling my sibling’s new partner a gold digger? My sister, my wife, my parents, and my sister’s new boyfriend, Mark, went out for my dad’s birthday. It was an upscale Steak House, and my wife and I were supposed to treat my dad. My sister and Mark are supposed to pick up my mom’s side. Mom got a $140 bottle of red wine. My sister knows our parents’ taste before going in on this. My sister pulled me aside, asking if we could get my mom’s side because they were broke, and she’d pay me back. Mark had just lost his job. There was this whiskey flight my dad got that was almost $200, but then Mark decided to get the same thing after my sister said she couldn’t afford Mom’s bill because Mark wasn’t working.

Rather than start trouble at the table, he confronted Mark privately.

I was silent on this but cornered Mark in the restroom about it. I found out my sister was paying for him because the Dude had just lost his job. I called Mark, in front of the bathroom attendant, a broke gold digger, and yelled at him about his crap. He told me he “didn’t take my parents to raise.” In other words, he wasn’t paying my parent’s bill. I’m ticked off. So, I say something when they bring out this cake for my dad, and Mark helps himself to another piece instead of letting my parents take the rest home.

He couldn’t hide it from everyone any longer.

I told my family that for not “taking my parents to raise,” Mark seems to be a greedy loser. I told my parents and sister what he said. My dad asked him to leave the party, and my sister was going to pay the bill. My dad took it from my sister, saying real men pay the bills, and my dad would go without before his wife and children went without. My sister needs to save her money and make better life choices. Mark and my sister got into a huge fight, and my sister blamed me for it because I couldn’t keep my mouth shut about Mark. I told my sister that at least she could dump the gold digger now, but my sister blocked me. AITA?

If you’re not footing the bill, it’s never okay to order fancy drinks.

This is a great point!

Here’s someone who thinks the whole situation is weird.

So true!

Mark sure sounds rude!

He should’ve been a bit more conservative, especially since he wasn’t paying and it was the first time he met the family.

