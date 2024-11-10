Student Uses Disabled Bathroom For IBS Relief, But Gets Confronted For Not Having A Visible Disability

A university student prefers using the disabled bathroom due to anxiety and discomfort caused by IBS, choosing the space for its privacy and cleanliness.

But after an encounter with an angry stranger, they are questioning whether it’s wrong to occupy the stall meant for those with disabilities.

Read on for the story.

AITA for using the disabled bathroom when I just have IBS? At my university there’s bathrooms in every corridor, with easily 20 stalls in each, just one stall for disabled people. Going from one bathroom to another takes less than a minute. I prefer using the disabled ones since they are big and you can’t hear anything (normal ones have the typical walls that don’t go up to the ceiling or the floor).

I see you’ve thought about this quite a bit.

I have not seen anyone with obvious visible disabilities, but I still will only go into the bathroom if there’s no one going in at the same time as me. I know I might not realize that someone needs to use it so I’ll just wait until I see no one. There’s SO many stalls in every bathroom I literally have never seen half of them full so it’s never a problem. I have also never seen anyone go inside the disabled ones. I am not disabled, but I have huge anxiety over going to the bathroom. It takes me a while. It hurts. There’s noises. (Sorry for the TMI). Nothing gross, and even if it was I will always leave the bathroom cleaner than I’ve found it. That’s in general btw, not only at uni.

What a great secret trait.

Today I went in, and when I got out there was an older woman who saw me and immediately started screaming at me in German (don’t speak the language so i got very confused). I literally ran out and a girl that saw the exchange explained she was calling me a inconsiderate AH because I’m obviously not disabled and I was in there a while (like 6/7 minutes). She went in after I left. AITA?

Although the student uses the bathroom for genuine health reasons, others may see it differently when disabilities aren’t visible.

However, not the people of Reddit.

This person makes the point that you don’t need to see disabilities to know they exist.

This person thinks she’s just cranky.

And this person says IBS is actually on the list of disabilities! Who knew?

Quiet bathroom, zero harm—let’s not make a stink about it.

Honestly, people need to mind their business.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.