Teen Enjoys Cooking And Offers To Take Over Family Meals, But Refuses To Do It Unless Parents Do The Bathroom Chores In Exchange

This 16-year-old who enjoys cooking has been asked to take over family meals three nights a week.

However, he’s also faced with a dirty bathroom that his siblings won’t clean, and he believes he shouldn’t take on extra cooking duties without a fair trade-off.

Now, he’s torn between his love for cooking and his disgust for the state of the shared bathroom.

Check out the details and pick a side.

AITA for refusing to cook for my family three nights a week unless my parents take kid bathroom duty off my chore list? My parents don’t really like cooking or any kind of meal prep. They cook and stuff but they’ve always hated it so much. While I (16m) like cooking, love it even, and baking. I started to enjoy it 3 years ago when my grandparents started taking me and my younger siblings (14f, 13f, 10m, 8m) after in person learning came back post-Covid. My grandparents love to cook so it was fun and cool to learn from them and I picked up some recipes from them. When my parents heard this they added cooking 1 night a week once you’re 13 to the list. I liked it because I enjoy my cooking more than my parents. Probably because I don’t hate every second of cooking so I pay more attention.

It’s a win-win for everyone!

My family preferred it too. Especially my siblings. My sisters do not like cooking and our parents stopped the rule when both of them turned out to make bad food. They didn’t want to come home from work to eat bad food. They knew my sisters hated cooking too so they knew they wouldn’t want to do better and my parents didn’t blame them since they hate it. So my parents told me they wanted me to take over cooking 3 nights a week. I told them I wanted them to drop my chore of kid bathroom chore for the extra nights cooking chore.

Seems fair.

The bathroom I share with my siblings is gross and disgusting. My parents let so much awful stuff fly with them in there because nobody else uses it but I’m supposed to make sure it’s clean and ugh. I’m talking my sisters not disposing of their period pads well and sometimes leaving them, marks being left on the toilet seat, poo left in the toilet, all kinds of stuff in the shower. And one of my brothers pisses all over the place at night when he’s half asleep so extra gross.

Disgusting!

My parents never try to anything about it but I hate cleaning that bathroom. I never want to use it. Sometimes I ask my best friends family if I can use theirs (they live right next door) because it’s better. My parents refused to drop that because they know my siblings won’t clean it good and they don’t want to do it either. So I said no to cooking three nights. My parents said I don’t make the rules as the kid and I told them I refuse to take on more when I have the worst job in the house. AITA?

His parents seem to prioritize convenience over fairness, and he deserves a voice in this household dynamic.

At least, that’s what Reddit thinks.

This person is pretty appalled by it all.

This person says they need to stop cooking at all, immediately.

This person also has some decent advice.

Looks like this teen’s culinary dreams are on hold until the bathroom gets a makeover.

Who could blame him?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.