Neighbor Refused To Pay For A Nice Wall, So The Crew Made Sure His Side Looked Just As Cheap As He Acted

Change can bring out the best in people, but when property lines are involved, it usually brings out the worst.

When a rude neighbor punished a homeowner who was short on cash for not paying for half a new fence, the construction crew found a humorous way to even things out.

a good fence from a bad neighbor. My friend lives on a decently large lot that’s been in her family for a couple of generations. It used to be outskirts farmland, but development has been encroaching for a while. Her house was built by her grandparents, and she bought it when they both passed. It’s kind of old. It needs a ton of work. She’s doing it a little at a time as she can afford it.

One day, a new developer disrupted the status quo.

A while ago, the lot next to her was bought by a developer. They cleared the land to dirt, and some apartments or something are going up soon. There was a pretty old chain-link fence separating the very long property line, and the new landowner decided to replace it with a block wall.

He wanted to try and go in with her on the costs.

He knocked on her door one day to ask if she wanted to go halfsies. She said she’d like to, but apologized and said she doesn’t have that kind of money.

He didn’t take well to rejection.

He got ticked she couldn’t share the cost and said he was going to tell the contractor not to finish the side of the wall she could see, so the mortar would be all glooping out and look terrible.

It would seem her fate was sealed, but fate had other plans.

Fast forward to the day the building crew shows up to construct the fence. They knock on her door. The cleared land now has zero water access, and they can’t complete the job without it. She confirmed with the foreman that the landowner had told them not to finish one side of the fence.

They decided to make a deal with her.

The foreman agreed that if they could use her garden hose for the day, they wouldn’t make her side look crappy. Not only that, they also paid her $100 cash for the water, which they no doubt then billed to their client as part of the job.

When it came to playing fair, the contractor took her side.

What did Reddit think?

It’s possible the crew already knew this guy was a cheapskate.

Revenge is better served by living well!

You catch more flies with honey!

This homeowner made it out of this situation like a bandit.

Her neighbor thought he could get away with cutting corners.

In the end, all it took was a little kindness and a garden hose to turn the tide in her favor.

