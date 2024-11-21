Neighbors Intentionally Parked In A Way That Prevented Other People From Taking Spots They Wanted, But One Of Their Neighbors Parked There Anyway

When there are hardly enough parking spots for all the cars that need to park there, it is especially inconsiderate to park badly.

In today’s story, one family intentionally parks badly to block the neighbors from parking in parking spots they want.

One day, one of the neighbors finds a way to get revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Neighbours parking badly to keep a space for their son. Years ago I lived somewhere that parking wasn’t allocated, but there was a car park shared by a lot of people. If we all parked well, there wasn’t an issue. But there was one family that would always park badly so that they could keep a space for each other.

They squeezed between the cars.

One day I came home from work pretty tired and seen they had left just enough space that I could squeeze my tiny van (ford transit connect) in between the two parents cars. I wouldn’t be able to get out the drivers door BUT I could just hop out the back doors instead. I done just that.

Having a good laugh to myself as I escaped out the back of my van. Thinking to myself about how they were going to have some amount of trouble getting into their cars the next day.

He isn’t sure how the parents got their cars out.

Never heard anything from them. I wonder what the conversation was when their son came home to find he had no spot reserved and the parents couldn’t get out.

He is lucky that he had the type of car where he could climb out the back.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

He could’ve tried to get out through the door.

This was good revenge.

Here’s how other people have gotten revenge on cars parked badly.

This is another way someone blocked parking spots.

Hopefully the neighbors learned their lesson.

There’s a good chance they didn’t, though.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.