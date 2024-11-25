Server Dishes About A Difficult Customer Who Threw A Fit About The Difference Between Fruits And Veggies

I guess some people have a lot of free time on their hands these days, huh?

A restaurant worker named Angie posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about a peculiar customer who wanted to argue with her about fruits and vegetables.

Angie said, “So there’s this one time that I was working at a restaurant and this customer walked in, and I just knew that she wanted me to have a horrible day. I knew that she was gonna make my life miserable that night. And right I was.”

She continued, “So she sits down she orders the salad that comes with a bunch of fruits okay? Blueberries, strawberries, cucumbers, avocado, the whole nine. Just a bunch of fruit. I think there was some nuts on it maybe, I don’t know. So I went over to her, I asked her what she wanted. And she told me that she wanted the salad but with no fruit. And so I wrote in the notes that she wanted the salad, but with no fruit. OK, so the salad comes out to her and it doesn’t have any fruit on it.”

Angie then said, “It had the dressing. The nuts. I think there was cheese maybe on it, whatever. There’s no nothing else besides that. And she called me over and she was like, ‘What’s up with my salad?’”

She continued, “And I was like, ‘Oh well, well I put no fruit in the notes cause you told me no fruit.’

And she was like, ‘Well, I wanted the avocado and the cucumber.”

I didn’t have the heart to tell her that those were fruits. So of course I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry. I’m fighting for my life, right? I make $2.13 an hour, like I need this lady to tip me. So I’m like can I get you some avocado and cucumber?”

Angie continued her story and said, “She’s like ‘No, I don’t want it. I don’t want it anymore.’

She like pushes it to the side and I’m like, okay.’

She eats part of the salad, there were shrimp on the salad as well she ate that. She ate a good amount of the salad.

And so when the time came to give her the bill, I thought to myself, she’s gonna be a problem.”

She said that the customer didn’t want to pay for her meal.

Angie decided to give her 50% off but that still wasn’t good enough and the woman threw a fit.

She decided it wasn’t worth it to argue with the woman, so she gave her the meal for free.

Angie said, “But again, $2.13 an hour. Don’t make enough. So I said you know what, that’s fine. Call it a day. But the overarching lesson here that I want you guys to remember for the rest of your lives: Learn your fruits.”

Talk about a difficult customer…

Clarifying is always a good idea.

