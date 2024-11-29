November 29, 2024 at 2:49 am

Sour Patch Kids Fan Was Not Happy About How Shrinkflation Has Affected Her Favorite Candy

by Matthew Gilligan

Noooooooooooooo!

A woman named Allison posted a video on TikTok and let’s just say that she wasn’t happy about the state of shrinkflation as far as Sour Patch Kids candy is concerned.

Allison showed viewers a pack of what was supposed to be 150 treats and said, “The first one, I reached into the box, and this is what I felt. I have not opened this one yet, and hmmm, there is nothing in there; this is just air.”

And, wouldn’t you know it, there was nothing inside!

In the caption, Allison wrote, “Not even sourpatch kids are safe from shrinkflation. Now please excuse me as I go through the rest of this Costco box and pull out any more light candy packets. Happy Halloween.”

I don’t like this…not one bit…

Take a look at her video.

@everythinginplace

Not even sourpatch kids are safe from shrinkflation 🤣 Now please excuse me as I go through the rest of this Costco box and pull out any more light candy packets 🎃 👻 Happy Halloween 🧙 🧪

♬ original sound – ✨Allison – Organizing Expert ✨ – ✨Allison – Organizing Expert ✨

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And one person has been there…

The shrinkflation never ends…

This timeline is really the worst.

