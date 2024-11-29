Sour Patch Kids Fan Was Not Happy About How Shrinkflation Has Affected Her Favorite Candy

Noooooooooooooo!

A woman named Allison posted a video on TikTok and let’s just say that she wasn’t happy about the state of shrinkflation as far as Sour Patch Kids candy is concerned.

Allison showed viewers a pack of what was supposed to be 150 treats and said, “The first one, I reached into the box, and this is what I felt. I have not opened this one yet, and hmmm, there is nothing in there; this is just air.”

And, wouldn’t you know it, there was nothing inside!

In the caption, Allison wrote, “Not even sourpatch kids are safe from shrinkflation. Now please excuse me as I go through the rest of this Costco box and pull out any more light candy packets. Happy Halloween.”

Take a look at her video.

@everythinginplace Not even sourpatch kids are safe from shrinkflation 🤣 Now please excuse me as I go through the rest of this Costco box and pull out any more light candy packets 🎃 👻 Happy Halloween 🧙 🧪 ♬ original sound – ✨Allison – Organizing Expert ✨ – ✨Allison – Organizing Expert ✨

The shrinkflation never ends…

This timeline is really the worst.

