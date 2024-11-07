Walmart Shopper Was Accused Of Stealing By An Employee Even Though She Had A Receipt. – ‘Your actions speak louder than words could ever.’

There’s nothing that gets me more upset than when someone accuses me of something I didn’t do.

That’s what happened to a TikTokker named Gustavo and he posted a video to show viewers what went down when he went to his local Walmart to return a fog machine he had purchased.

He told viewers, “I’m here at Walmart, I had the receipt and everything like that. The lady didn’t believe me.”

Gustavo said the woman thought he stole the fog machine because it didn’t have an orange sticker on it.

He added, “The lady before me tried returning something too, but she ain’t need no orange sticker, but I do.”

Gustavo said the worker told him they were going to get someone from the store’s asset protection division to pull up security camera footage to prove he brought the fog machine into the store…even though he had his receipt.

He said, “This is crazy, the lady before me had a receipt, she ain’t need no orange sticker, nothing like that.”

Gustavo was clearly upset and told the worker he had nothing to hide.

The worker told him to “tone it down” but he wasn’t having it.

He said, “You can have a receipt with proof that you purchased something and you are trying to return it, but they don’t want to believe you.”

Gustavo added, “Crazy brother, they’re gonna have me wait her another 30-45 minutes just to prove I ain’t steal something.”

Gustavo posted a follow-up video and explained why he was upset about the interaction.

He said, “You don’t have to call me a thief, because look at what you’re doing, look at the actions you’re doing right now. Your actions speak louder than words could ever.”

Gustavo said he had to wait 30 minutes before he was allowed to return the fog machine but he ran into even more complications with the employee.

He wasn’t happy about this!

