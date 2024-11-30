When His Mother Brought His Ex To His Wedding Reception As Her Plus-One, He Kicked Them Both Out

When you have met your soulmate and are getting married, life is good.

It is even better when your family likes them, but that is not a requirement.

What would you do if your mother hated your fiance and took steps to try to ruin your wedding day?

The groom in this story had this happen, so he kicked her out of the reception, and now other people in the family are upset.

Check it out.

AITA For Kicking my Mother out of my Wedding After She Brought my Ex as Her Plus One I (M30) started seeing June (F29) about 3 years ago. My mother has never really liked June for a couple reasons, the main one being the fact that June didn’t let my mom push her around.

Good for her.

She kept firm boundaries which I really admired and she even helped me do the same. My mom hated this, calling June controlling and wishing I hadn’t broken up with my previous girlfriend Margo, who my mom loved. I was with Margo for 5 years and it was horrible. Margo was very controlling and manipulative and always guilted me into things I wasn’t comfortable with. But thanks to support from friends and my sister, I was able to leave her. It was hard, but I had help and my life has improved since. My mom was very upset with this but relationships didn’t last so she eventually let it go until I started dating June about a year later.

Hopefully, things will be better now.

When June and I announced our engagement my mom didn’t freak out, which was weird considering my mom hates June. She was very calm but I just took it as she was finally accepting this and so I didn’t think much of it. Everything was fine and smooth up until the wedding. I gave both my parents plus one’s to the wedding since they both remarried after I graduated college. So, I’m not close to their spouses but gave them the option of inviting them. We had a very small ceremony. Just immediate family and a few close friends.

Sounds like a great time.

After the ceremony, me and June went to take pictures and then met back with everyone we invited to the reception which was pretty big. When we got there, my sister and June’s best friend/maid of honor ran up to us in a panic. Before they even said anything I spotted it. My mom was at the table with my dad, my dad’s wife, and Margo. I wanted to freak but June kept me calm. I walked over, pulled them both aside, and simply told them to leave. My mom tried to explain Margo and I are soulmates and June is just in the way of true love but I wasn’t hearing it. I didn’t care.

Good riddance.

Just got my best friends to escort them out and I returned to the party where luckily, after a few moments, I was able to relax and enjoy it. I really didn’t think this would all turn into something huge but me and June just got back from our honeymoon where we didn’t have our phones, and seeing mine I saw hundreds of texts from multiple family members. They all think I was a jerk for kicking my mom out of her only son’s wedding. For the record, she was there for the ceremony but apparently was really upset she was kicked from the reception. Here’s a summary of my family’s thoughts. Some think I could have just ignored Margo and didn’t have to “freak out.”

They are way out of line as well.

A few others, including my dad, think I should have just kicked Margo and let my mom stay but after the stunt my mom pulled, I didn’t want her there either. I’m starting to second-guess myself since everyone is really mad. June and my sister are on my side but I fear my dad may be right and I should have just let my mom stay and made Margo leave. AITA?

No, the mom was testing boundaries and got properly called out, as she deserved.

She did this to herself.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say.

Mom does not deserve to be there.

Margo definitely looked like a loser.

Here is someone who says mom kicked herself out with her actions.

This commenter points out that it is his wedding, his rules.

This person says mom tried to ruin his special day.

This mom is a real piece of work.

Why would anyone think this is a good idea?

