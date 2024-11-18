Woman Said Her Husband Is Suing Her Even Though He’s Recently Deceased. – ‘This guy is still harassing me and suing me from the grave.’

Well, this is something you don’t hear every day!

A woman named Lucinda took to TikTok to tell viewers about how her husband is suing her…even though he passed away a while ago.

Lucinda told viewers, “I swear you can’t make this up. My husband who was harassing me for 20 months with a bunch of legal stff…all I was trying to do was get divorced. Instead, he had a heart attack and died. So now I’m a widow.”

She continued, “He filed a small claims suit against me claiming $4,200 worth of vet bills for our 15-year-old cat.”

Lucinda explained, “Even though he has died, the court states that I still need to show up for mandatory mediation.”

She added, “So this guy is still harassing me and suing me from the grave. It’s crazy.”

Wow!

Here’s what she had to say.

And this is what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person has some questions…

They’re still arguing…from beyond the grave!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁