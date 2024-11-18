November 18, 2024 at 4:48 pm

Woman Said Her Husband Is Suing Her Even Though He’s Recently Deceased. – ‘This guy is still harassing me and suing me from the grave.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@imagrownupnow

Well, this is something you don’t hear every day!

A woman named Lucinda took to TikTok to tell viewers about how her husband is suing her…even though he passed away a while ago.

Source: TikTok

Lucinda told viewers, “I swear you can’t make this up. My husband who was harassing me for 20 months with a bunch of legal stff…all I was trying to do was get divorced. Instead, he had a heart attack and died. So now I’m a widow.”

She continued, “He filed a small claims suit against me claiming $4,200 worth of vet bills for our 15-year-old cat.”

Source: TikTok

Lucinda explained, “Even though he has died, the court states that I still need to show up for mandatory mediation.”

She added, “So this guy is still harassing me and suing me from the grave. It’s crazy.”

Wow!

Source: TikTok

Here’s what she had to say.

@imagrownupnow

#smallclaimscourt #narcissisticabuse #youareabravebitch #areyouseriousrightnow when does it end ffs!? #widowprobs

♬ original sound – Lucinda

And this is what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this person has some questions…

Source: TikTok

They’re still arguing…from beyond the grave!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter