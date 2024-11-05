Yeti Customer Shares Why She Thinks She Got Ripped Off After Buying An Expensive Cooler. – ‘Here you go folks. The ice is completely melted.’

YETI coolers are all the rage these days, but are they worth it?

According to a TikTokker named Melissa, the brand might not be all it’s cracked up to be…

She posted a video on TikTok and told viewers she was not thrilled with her YETI product.

Melissa said, “I think YETI is ripping us off. This is a YETI cooler and according to what I found on the internet, and this isn’t even indoors, a YETI cooler is supposed to keep ice [frozen] for up to seven days.”

She continued, “This has been indoors during the summer because it’s very hot here in south Arkansas. I’m going to come back with y’all tomorrow and show you how much of this ice melts in just over 24 hours.”

Melissa showed viewers the inside of the cooler the next day and all the ice had melted.

She said, “So, here you go folks. The ice is completely melted. YETI, you should be ashamed of yourself for ripping the public off.”

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers said.

This TikTokker chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this TikTok user thinks they know what the problem was…

Not a very satisfied customer!

